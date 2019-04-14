Runners on Vancouver Island honour slain Mountie

More than 500 people participated in a five-kilometre run in Langford B.C. to honour the Mountie who was killed in 2016 after being struck by an impaired and speeding driver.

Sarah Beckett, 32, was an 11-year veteran of the RCMP and had recently returned from maternity leave when the marked police car she was driving was struck in the Victoria suburb of Langford, B.C.

Const. Sarah Beckett was killed after being struck by another driver while on duty in a marked police cruiser. (RCMP)

She was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after the crash.

On Saturday, organizers in Langford held the first-ever Sarah Beckett Memorial Run to honour her and raise money for a scholarship in Beckett's name.

"We're here for Sarah and we're here to honour her memory and it's amazing to see how much the community loves her and how much they want to be here to support her and her family," said Elyse Patten, the race director.

RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett, shown here in a Facebook photo, was killed in a collision early in the morning of April 5, 2016. (Facebook)

Langford Mayor Stu Young says he knew the race would have resounding support.

"This is a very tight-knit family community here in Langford," he said.

Kenneth Fenton, who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death, was sentenced to four years in prison and will face a five-year driving ban when he is released.

Two runners finish the five-kilometre route at the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run in Langford B.C. on April 13, 2019. More than 500 people participated. (CHEK News)

People at the race said that the death was tragic and unnecessary, but that the event could offer comfort to people.