Playground for fallen RCMP officer opens in Langford, B.C.

A new playground has opened in Langford, B.C., to honour the memory of an RCMP officer and mother killed in the line of duty after an impaired driver slammed into her cruiser in 2016.

On Saturday, B.C. Premier John Horgan, Langford Mayor Stew Young, members of the RCMP, and community members dedicated the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground, located at 3020 Glen Lake Road.

Community members raised $250,000 for the park. (CHEK News)

Beckett, 32, was an 11-year veteran of the RCMP and had recently returned from maternity leave when the marked police car she was driving was struck in the Victoria suburb of Langford, B.C.

Kenneth Fenton, who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death, was sentenced to four years in prison and will face a five-year driving ban when he is released.

A week ago he was granted day parole for six months to attend a treatment centre in the Fraser Valley.

'Laughter of children'

Inspector Todd Preston, the officer in charge of West Shore RCMP, said the park was a fitting tribute to Beckett, who was a devoted mother.

"Her memory will live on in the laughter of children playing here," he said.

Sarah Beckett's sons made imprints of their hands at the park. (CHEK News)

Beckett's two sons joined their father, Beckett's husband Brad Aschenbrenner, at the dedication.

Aschenbrenner said the boys were anticipating playing at the park and cast their hand prints on a plaque.

"They know what the park is, they know what it's for," he said.

Brad Aschenbrenner, the husband of Sarah Beckett, and their two sons cut the ribbon at the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground in Langford on August 24, 2019. (CHEK News)

Aschenbrenner thanked the community for the park and all the support.

"This is symbolic of what she meant in the community, and when something so tragic like this happens we come together to make a difference," he said. "Her life made a difference."