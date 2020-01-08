2 rescues on Haida Gwaii in 'extremely unusual' weekend for searchers

Members of the Archipelago Search and Rescue team in Haida Gwaii had one of their busiest weekends in a long time.

Within days of each other, the team was called out on two rescue missions, 750 metres apart, in the Yakoun Lake Area north west of the Village of Queen Charlotte.

"For us in Haida Gwaii, [this is] extremely unusual," said Ross Hayes, search manager for the Archipelago Search and Rescue team.

"We're a sleepy little island when it comes to search and rescue ... we might get three calls a year in a busy year."

The first call they received was last Friday after a couple had been missing for more than 24 hours. Their car was found at a trailhead near Yakoun Lake about 45 minutes away from the village.

"Unfortunately, night was fast approaching so there wasn't a lot that could be done immediately as a lot of these mobilization take time," said Hayes.

Family members and members of the community spent the night blocking off the area so that there wasn't any more movement and the next day the team went in and looked for them.

The conditions were "extremely challenging" because it was after the first snowfall on the island and the snow was covering a lot of the debris and puddles, Hayes told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

"The whole area that we were searching was basically a temporary swamp ​​​​."

Thankfully, the missing hikers were found and received medical care.

"Very unusually, we had a second call the next night," said Hayes.

The second call was a bit easier though, because it came from a Spot device which gives the GPS location of the person who is calling for help.

The male hiker was found about 750 metres from the location where the couple had been found the day before.

Hayes doesn't think it's the area that's dangerous, but more so that people don't always properly plan before going on a hike.

"The fact that it is less treacherous, I think, is what made people not expect to be prepared for those conditions," he said.

"It really just shows how anywhere in the B.C. wilderness it is something you need to be prepared for."

Hayes said having proper navigation and a way to call for help is important.

"Everyone is safe I'm very happy to say," he added.

Community effort

The search manager estimates that up to 150 people volunteered to help search on the first day.

"It's an extremely amazing show of community that happened over the weekend — twice," he said.

"We just had a few people from our group and really just like the whole community showing up and mobilizing for you know for the sake of the missing people."