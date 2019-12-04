'Santa's helper' Izzy McQueen back answering children's letters after being forced by Canada Post to retire

Last week, Kamloops resident Izzy McQueen was forced by Canada Post to retire as "Santa's little helper" after 35 years of writing replies to thousands of children who sent letters to Santa Claus.

But her mood quickly turned from disappointment to exhilaration on Tuesday, when the federal agency asked her to return to work, even granting her the title of honorary elf.

On Friday, Canada Post left McQueen a voice message on her telephone's answering machine, telling her to step down.

"My services were no longer required," she told Shelley Joyce, the host of CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

The retiree says she was shocked staff didn't ask her to the office to talk to her face-to-face about the decision to let her go.

On Tuesday, Canada Post granted Izzy McQueen the title of honorary elf by order of the North Pole. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

"It was almost like a slap in the face," she said. "It hurt. It really did."

In a written statement to CBC News last week, Canada Post thanked McQueen for her voluntary service. It says only its employees and retirees can serve as postal elves.

Thirty-five years ago, McQueen says she was asked by a now deceased former postmaster in Kamloops to reply to children who had included a return address in their letters to Santa. Every year around this time, she would go to local post offices to collect the letters.

On Monday, CBC News emailed Canada Post asking why it decided to let McQueen go, and why she couldn't continue to volunteer as a postal elf.

In its reply, the Crown corporation doesn't explain why it has re-enlisted McQueen. It only says she has been named "an Honorary Elf by order of the North Pole," given her years of service.

Canada Post says McQueen will continue to write on Father Christmas's behalf and apologizes for any misunderstanding about her retirement.

One of the many letters Izzy McQueen has answered in the last holiday season. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

And, in fact, McQueen says she did receive another voice message from Canada Post staff, calling her back to work.

The retiree says she started with 250 letters in her first year of service, but, in subsequent years, it snowballed and she has received up to 3,500 letters in a single season

McQueen tried her best to answer some of the challenging questions children had for Santa.

"Sometimes, there was a question there …'How can you travel all night?' And then I'd say, 'You have to believe in magic!'"

The retiree replied to children's letters from all over the world, some from as far away as Japan and Australia.

Izzy McQueen answering letters to Santa as fast as she can. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

McQueen didn't do all the letter writing on her own and co-operated with a team of teachers who were eager to share her workload.

They were initially frustrated with the news that McQueen was having to say goodbye to Canada Post. But now, she says, the team will get back to work soon.

"I've got my girls ready to go here," she said.

Those who want to get a return letter from Santa Claus must have their original in the mail by Dec. 10. Just address it to: Santa Claus, North Pole, postal code Ho Ho Ho, Canada.

