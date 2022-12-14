Santa delivers gifts and good cheer to children in Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver hospitals

Santa's sleigh got a bit of an upgrade in B.C. Tuesday, when St. Nick gave his reindeer the day off and touched down in a helicopter at hospitals on Vancouver Island and in Metro Vancouver.

One of the young patients at B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver was eagerly awaiting the arrival of the man in the red suit.

"Super duper excited," said Connor, when asked how he was feeling while waiting near the helipad.

Tuesday's visit was a joint initiative between provincial and regional health authorities, as well as B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), the B.C. Ambulance Service and helicopter airline Helijet.

The annual tradition brings presents and holiday cheer to children and families who are spending the Christmas season in hospital.

Connor was one of the young patients at the B.C. Children's Hospital greeted by Santa on Tuesday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

"Ho, ho, ho," said Santa during his media availability. "Santa wants all the children in hospital over Christmas to know that he will never forget you."

Santa said he started his day in Victoria and made a stop in Nanaimo before heading to B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

After greeting people on the helipad, he headed inside to say hello to a few more children and to drop off more gifts.

Joanna Stefani, an infant transport team paramedic with BCEHS, was one of Santa's helpers on Tuesday. She said it was a welcome break from her more difficult helicopter rides, rushing mothers or young patients and their families to hospital.

"Today is so exciting that I get to have Santa as my work partner," she said. "And fly around to six different children's hospitals and bring some holiday cheer and alleviate some of the stress."

Santa arrives by helicopter at B.C. Children's Hospital Duration 2:35 A B.C. air ambulance escorted a special visitor to visit kids at B.C.'s Children Hospital.

Later in the day, Santa flew over to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, Surrey Memorial Hospital, and the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

He said he had good news for anyone worried they might be on the naughty list.

"All children are good," he said. "Sometimes it takes little bit for them to learn how to handle their emotions and make good choices.

"We're willing to give you a little bit of leeway."

He added that while he visits hospitals only once a year to bring a bit of light and happiness, "it's the people who are there all year that make the big difference," he said.

"It's a horrible place to be but it's the best place to get the care that they need."