Santa Claus is coming to town! Here are the road closures you need to know

The annual Vancouver Santa Claus parade is here — and with the festivities come some road closures.

The parade is from noon to 1:30 p.m. and will start at West Georgia and Broughton, travel east along West Georgia, turn south on Howe and end at Howe and Davie.

Over 300,000 people are expected to attend Santa's early arrival in Vancouver.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving in downtown Vancouver today before 3 p.m.

For the set-up:

Parking restrictions are in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and road closures are in effect between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on these streets:

On the south side of West Georgia between Cardero and Broughton

On both sides of Alberni between Cardero and Jervis

On both sides of Nicola between West Georgia and Robson

On both sides of Broughton between West Georgia and Robson

West Georgia will remain open as long as possible prior to the parade, but road closures will be in effect on above sections of Alberni, Nicola and Broughton.

For the parade route:

Parking restrictions are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and road closures are in effect from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on these streets:

On West Georgia from Cardero to Seymour

On Howe from Dunsmuir to Davie

For the dispersal area:

Parking restrictions are in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and road closures are in effect between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the following streets: