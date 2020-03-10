More charges laid against B.C. physiotherapist accused of workplace sex assaults

More charges have been laid against a physiotherapist in Chilliwack, B.C., as RCMP investigate numerous allegations of sexual assault.

Sanjay Amrutkar, 38, is now facing six charges of sexual assault. The charges are in relation to incidents that allegedly happened while he was working as a physiotherapist between August and September 2019.

He was initially charged with two counts last month. RCMP announced on Tuesday four additional charges had been laid.

A statement said Amrutkar was taken into custody on Wednesday, his second arrest in as many months.

He was first arrested on the two initial charges on Feb. 12 but had been released pending a later court date.

The second arrest last week came after RCMP received four new allegations of assault, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Amrutkar has since been released again, pending an appearance in court later this month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

"We believe there may still be additional victims who have yet to come forward," Chilliwack RCMP Const. Ralph Dolinsky wrote in the statement.

Amrutkar has been barred since Oct. 8 from treating female patients unless a chaperone is present, after signing a consent agreement with the College of Physical Therapists of B.C. A notice from the college said a patient filed a complaint alleging Amrutkar had "engaged in touching which appeared to be non-therapeutic in nature."

Those allegations are still under investigation by the college.