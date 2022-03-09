Health officials issue warning after 2 people consume potentially poisonous powder

Health officials are warning the public against consuming a Burnaby trading company's brand of sand ginger powder, which is suspected of containing a potentially dangerous toxin.

Wing Hing brand sand ginger powder purchased from a store of the same name in Burnaby's Crystal Mall on Kingsway is believed to contain poisonous monkshood powder, the Fraser Health authority warned in an email Wednesday.

The health authority launched an investigation after two people were brought to hospital in early February with heart irregularities after consuming the product, it said.

Monkshood is the common name for a plant called Aconitum, the roots of which look very similar to ginger root, and contain the toxin aconitine that can cause nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, irregular ventricular contractions, and in severe cases, death.

Officials said Wing Hing brand sand ginger powder is being sold in 70 gram packages but there is no identifying lot information on the packaging.

The remaining packages have been removed from the store and public health officials continue to work with other agencies to ensure it is further removed from the marketplace.

Fraser Health is advising people who have this sand ginger powder to avoid consuming it and to discard it immediately.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of poisoning is asked to seek medical attention immediately and call the B.C. Drug and Poison Information Centre at 604-682-5050 or 1-800-567-8911.