Amid sanctions, Russian student at B.C. university faces a financial bind

An international student at the University of British Columbia says he is facing uncertainty amid economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

Second-year student Artemi Meshcherin says he has been unable to access funds from his parents in Moscow for days.

"Right now I'm financially cut off from home," he said.

With the country's invasion of Ukraine raging on, Canada and other countries including the U.S. have imposed substantial sanctions against Russia, most notably cutting off major Russian banks from the rest of the world.

On The Coast 9:58 Financial sanctions hit Russian banks and account holders Canada has joined Western nations in blocking Russia's access to the global monetary system. We hear a clip from Russian visitor to Vancouver Olga Gogoleva. We also discuss the likely impact of sanctions with Michael Devereux, the director of the Vancouver School of Economics at UBC. 9:58

Mescherin says he is unsure how long he'll be locked out.

"Unfortunately, many Russian people, including Russian students at UBC and in Canada, they have to be facing challenges based on the decisions that the government made," he said.

"And we are not in control of that. And I don't think it's fair to say that we are somehow affiliated with everything that's happening right now."

As an international student, he is only allowed to work part-time. He hopes the money he earns here can keep him afloat for now, but it's not enough to cover tuition, he says, which is substantially higher for international students compared to domestic students.

According to UBC, a number of students are in a similar situation. The university advises them to speak to university officials, adding that supports, such as emergency bursaries, are in place.

Meshcherin says he is dealing with stress that comes with uncertainty, but notes that it pales in comparison to what his Ukrainian friends on campus are experiencing as their friends and family are in direct danger.