Samples show dust from B.C. pipeline explosion isn't a health threat: Enbridge

The company that owns the natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned one week ago in central British Columbia, says the dust that settled on homes near the blast site does not pose a health threat.

The latest post on the Enbridge website says earth sampling near Prince George shows mineral and metal composition is well below provincial and federal standards for urban and residential areas.

Enbridge also says construction of an access road to the damaged line continues and repair crews may be able to reach the scene later this week, although the company has said there is no timeline to return the 91-centimetre pipeline to service.

Smoke from the fire was seen rising into the sky after the blast. (Greg Noel/Twitter)

FortisBC, the company that distributes natural gas to about one million homes and businesses in B.C., is urging customers to limit non-essential use of the fuel while the line is shut off and a second, smaller pipeline is running at reduced capacity.

The incident led several major industries and institutions to switch energy sources, reduce operations, or shut down temporarily.

Enbridge says it recognizes the incident has had a significant impact on the communities where the company operates, and it's working with those communities to make sure their needs are being met.

