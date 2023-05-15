Salt Spring Islanders prepare to elect new form of government

Salt Spring Island is getting a new form of government to oversee local services, meaning greater representation for residents of the largest of British Columbia's Southern Gulf Islands.

The new Local Community Commission (LCC), approved in a referendum during the municipal elections last fall, will increase the number of elected local government officials on the island from three to seven.

The election for commissioners starts Wednesday.

Salt Spring, along with 450 other islands of various sizes in the area, have a complicated governing process.

Whereas most areas in the province have both services and land use managed by one local government body, the islands have services covered by a regional district — in Salt Spring's case, the Capital Regional District (CRD) — and land use covered by a body called the Islands Trust.

The view from Hope Hill on Salt Spring Island. It's one of many islands between Vancouver Island and mainland B.C. with a split form of local government: land use is managed by Islands Trust, and services are handled by regional governments. (Maryse Zeidler/CBC)

Two people are elected to represent Salt Spring on the Islands Trust, and previously only one was elected to the CRD.

With the creation of the LCC, five commissioners will now represent the CRD on Salt Spring, having authority over 11 local services and oversight over three more.

15 people vying for commissioner roles

The LCC's five commissioners will include an area director — Gary Holman, already elected to represent the island at the CRD — and four other people who will be elected this month.

Holman has been campaigning for an LCC since 2018, even though it means he's effectively losing power on the island.

"The chickens are coming home to roost in my head that I am going to be one vote out of five," said Holman. "And that's the whole purpose."

Brian Webster, a resident who co-authored a report on the potential benefits of the LCC, is one of 15 people vying for the four seats.

"This is the most significant change to a local government on Salt Spring in half a century," said Webster, the previous big change happening when the Islands Trust was formed in 1974.

Both Webster and Holman say the LCC gives islanders more representation without having to fully incorporate as a municipality — an idea that has been rejected in multiple referendums.

Incorporation would mean taking on expensive services like road maintenance and policing, but having the LCC leaves those services in the hands of more senior levels of government.

The local services it will have authority over range from economic development to transit, wastewater, and parks and recreation services.

Holman says he's encouraged to see 15 people have put their names in the hat, and that they represent a range of ages.

He sees it as a sign that islanders are excited about the prospect of the LCC — and suspects the $10,000 annual stipend probably doesn't hurt.

In addition to Webster, the nominees are: Gayle Baker, Jesse Brown, Kylie Coates, Benjamin Corno, David Courtney, Lloyd Cudmore, Nejmah Guermoudi, Jamie Harris, Jennifer Kerrigan, Jennifer Lannan, Eric G March, Donald Marcotte, Jenny McClean, and Earl Rook.

Advance polls are open on May 17 and 24, and general election day is Saturday, May 27.