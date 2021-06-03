Early morning fire destroys Salt Spring Island building supply store

The Salt Spring Island location of Windsor Plywood was destroyed by an early morning fire Tuesday, leaving the owner and the community to pick up the pieces.

Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue said they responded to a report of an alarm at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the store, and additional resources were called to put out the fire.

It took 26 firefighters more than 15 hours to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No one was injured in the fire. Cedar, the store cat, managed to escape and was found Tuesday morning afraid, but physically unharmed.

Owner Ken Marr, who has worked in the store since 1985, said the scene was "emotional."

"It's pretty devastating," he told All Points West host Kathryn Marlow.

"There's really no point [looking] in the rearview mirror because we need to focus our energies forward and make sure that our remaining staff are focused on getting us up and running temporarily."

Marr said they're bringing in temporary buildings and technology so the store can continue to operate to support not just the homeowners, but the contractors, plumbers, electricians and carpenters that rely on it to be able to deliver their services.

"We estimate about 1,200 people on this island, or about 10 per cent, earn a living directly through Windsor Plywood," he said. That includes his 55 staff members, some of whom have been laid off.

He also needs to focus on replacing lost stock. As a building supply company in a rural community, the store tries to make sure it has a little bit of everything on hand.

"We had a lot jammed into that building," Marr said.

He said the community has been sending messages and offering to help in any way they can as the business tries to make adjustments as quickly as possible.

"I can't keep up with the text messages, the Facebook messages, the WhatsApp messages, the emails — I get 35 emails an hour of people saying, 'What can we do to help?'"

To hear Ken Marr's interview on All Points West, click here: