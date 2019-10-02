Salt Spring Island man found not criminally responsible in mother's death

A B.C. Supreme Court justice has found a Salt Spring Island man not criminally responsible in the death of his mother, due to mental illness.

Heather Jones, 47, was found dead in her home on the Gulf Island by family members on Dec. 6, 2017.

She had been beaten to death.

Martin Vandenberg, 22, was detained under the Mental Health Act following his mother's death and was later charged with second degree murder.

At the time, his family said they had long tried to get help for Vandenberg, who struggled with mental health issues and said he was hearing voices in his head.

"We're just thankful that Martin's getting the mental health that he deserves and that he needs. And that this is what Heather wanted. And she fought to get him some help," said his aunt, Tammy Large, outside the Victoria courthouse.

Vandenberg also sought treatment at the Salt Spring Island Hospital the day before the killing but was sent home and told to return at a later date.

Island Health has declined to comment on the specifics of the case, citing patient confidentiality.

But in a statement, the health authority says it was "a devastating loss for the entire community, including medical and Island Health staff. Emergency care is available 24-hours a day at Lady Minto Hospital for anyone who requires it, whether it is mental health or a broken bone."

Now that he has been found not criminally responsible in his mother's death, Vandenberg's case is in the hands of B.C.'s psychiatric review board to determine next steps.

In the meantime, he remains in a psychiatric hospital on the Lower Mainland.