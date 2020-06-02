Major crimes investigating after man, woman die in Salt Spring Island incident

A man and a woman are dead after a serious incident at a Salt Spring Island, B.C., home on Monday.

RCMP were called to the house on Fulford-Ganges Road just before 5 p.m. PT, according to a statement Tuesday.

Officers found a 48-year-old man dead inside the home. A 41-year-old woman was also found with serious injuries. She later died, RCMP said. A spokesperson said the man and woman were known to each other.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating the incident. RCMP are treating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The statement said no one else was hurt and police are not looking for suspects.

"No charges are anticipated," the statement read.

RCMP said there is no threat to the public.