Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting at Salmon Arm church

A suspect has been charged in relation to a shooting that left one dead and another injured at a church in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Sunday morning.

Matrix Savage Gathergood, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offense. He is being held in custody and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Gordon Parmenter, 78, was killed after a man armed with a rifle opened fire in the Church of Christ in Salmon Arm, about 100 kilometres from Kelowna, around 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday morning.

Witnesses said the man came into the church and took aim at two parishioners. One man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition in hospital.

Parmenter died at the scene. He was an elder at the close-knit church, made up of about 50 members, volunteering his time to help others in the Shuswap community.

Gordon and Peggy Parmenter in 2015.

RCMP said they do not believe the shooting was religiously motivated and that the suspect was known to at least one of the victims. A firearm was seized from the scene.

David Parmenter, 51, said his California-born father fostered children with special needs for decades. The younger Parmenter, speaking early Monday morning, said his father was known for the loved he poured out to youth who needed it.

Gordon Parmenter's sister-in-law, Elaine Semmelmann, said the family and city are at a loss.

"Shock waves are moving through my family and having us reeling with the loss of another beloved patriarch ... It is a tragedy beyond what I can comprehend," Semmelmann wrote online.

Gordon Parmenter is survived by his wife, Peggy. The couple had four children together.

