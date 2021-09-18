Salmon Arm schools locked and secured after anti-vaccine protesters enter on Friday

Schools in and around Salmon Arm, B.C., were put into hold and secure on Friday after anti-vaccine protesters entered them, according to a letter sent to parents from the school district.

The temporary lockdown meant students could not enter or leave school during the day. The school district said schools would be locked in this way beginning Monday, Sept. 20th. Parents who want to enter during school hours will need to notify the school, according to the letter.

"We have recently experienced protests at our district office from those opposed to vaccinations and masking," said Donna Kriger, superintendent of School District 83, in the letter sent to parents.

"This [Friday] morning these protesters did something which was completely unacceptable which was, choosing to enter schools in and around Salmon Arm."

The school district declined an interview request Friday.

In the letter, Kriger said SD83 would be working with RCMP to ensure protests would not reach schools going forward.