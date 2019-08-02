Salmon Arm neighbours rescue eagle impaled on branch

A young eagle was lucky neighbours Anita McManus and Susie Lorenz happened to spot it after a very bad landing in a tree near their homes in Salmon Arm, B.C.

The landing was so bad, that a branch went right through its wing.

"We could tell that the bird was stuck and I actually climbed up onto the roof of my barn to get a better look," said Lorenz, who lives with her family on an acreage in the southern Interior city.

"He kept trying to flap to get free but his wing was definitely stuck on the branch in a way that he would never have been able to get down on his own."

Lorenz, second from the left, her two sons Elis and Carter, and McManus stand near the tree where the eagle was trapped. (Leah Shaw/CBC)

Lorenz estimates the male eagle was trapped about 21 metres above the ground.

"We called the SPCA, we called the fire department — everybody," added McManus.

"For about four hours, we just watched helplessly as we were desperately trying to find someone who could help," Lorenz told CBC's Leah Shaw.

A branch punctured a large hole in this eagle's wing. (Photo by Tracy Reynolds)

The hole in the eagle's wing has been stitched and it's now on the road to recovery at the B.C. Wildlife Park. (Photo by Tracy Reynolds)

The young eagle's parents kept circling the tree and calling out for it.

"Every time they would make a noise he would get worked up and try and fight even harder to get free," said Lorenz.

One of the neighbour's sons who works for a hydro company, came later that afternoon with gear. It took him over an hour to work his way up the tree, cutting off branches to reach the eagle, she said.

They attached a rope to the eagle's talons and brought him down.

"The eagle didn't flop or flap his wings. I think he was exhausted and probably in shock at that point," said Lorenz.

Recovery

The neighbours watched over the eagle until a volunteer from the B.C. Wildlife Park in Kamloops came to get it. It's now being treated there for its injuries.

"The actual branch [had] gone right through the wing," said Tracy Reynolds, animal care manager at the park.

However, the bird is in pretty good condition now with no broken bones, Reynolds said.

"At this time it looks fairly hopeful."