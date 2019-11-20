The man facing a murder charge in relation to a deadly shooting at a church in Salmon Arm, B.C., this spring has now also been accused of deliberately setting an earlier fire in the community.

Matrix Savage Gathergood is facing an arson charge in connection with a fire in the city on March 14, exactly one month before the shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ.

Gordon Parmenter, an elder at the close-knit church, was killed after a man opened fire inside the building on April 14.

The 78-year-old was mourned as a father figure in the community who left behind four biological children and a number of foster children.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, but survived. RCMP said investigators did not believe the shooting was religiously motivated.

Gordon Parmenter, left, with his wife Peggy. Parmenter was killed in a shooting at a Salmon Arm church on April 14.

Gathergood, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence in connection with the shooting on April 15.

The arson charge was sworn on Nov. 8.

Gathergood's next court appearance, on all charges, is set for Dec. 3.