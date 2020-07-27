1 person in hospital after fuel fire at Salmon Arm, B.C. marina

One person is in hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a large boat fire at Captain's Cove Marina on Shuswap Lake in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, four boats and part of the dock were engulfed in flames.

"It was producing some pretty heavy, toxic black smoke," fire chief Brad Shirley said.

Quick-thinking staff were able to push the boat away from the fuelling dock, he said, but the boat that was on fire drifted into others, spreading the flames.

Crews were able to control and eventually extinguish the fire, Shirley said.

Investigators are on scene looking into the cause of the fire, but Shirley said it appears the boat exploded once its driver turned it on after re-fuelling.

Witnesses contacted by CBC News at nearby Canoe Beach reported seeing heavy smoke billowing above the popular dock.

Southeast District RCMP say they were called to assist at the marina.

"Investigators continue to assess the full extent of the damages caused by the blaze," RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said.

Two paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene.

One person was cared for and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesperson Sarah Morris.

The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents to avoid the area while emergency crews work.

Booms have been placed in the water to stop the spread of gasoline.