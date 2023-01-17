Winter shelter now available for homeless people in Salmon Arm

Having faced many nights of subzero nights this fall and winter, homeless people in Salmon Arm, B.C., will now have access to provincially funded winter shelter beds until April.

B.C.'s Ministry of Housing announced Tuesday that the non-profit Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap Revelstoke (CMHA-SR) will operate a 20-person temporary shelter in the Shuswap community's Downtown Activity Centre daily from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until April 30.

In the past, CMHA-SR ran several temporary shelters in Salmon Arm, such as the Lighthouse Inn from the Cold, but it all of them closed last May due to "staffing challenges" and lack of adequate locations to house a shelter, according to B.C. Housing.

That meant up to 60 people, the City of Salmon Arm estimated, were left outdoors struggling with severe winter temperatures as low as ‒25 C last month.

CMHA-SR executive director Dawn Dunlop says she is glad her organization has finally secured a location for winter shelter spaces.

"We are excited to open the space and look forward to welcoming and supporting people in our community," she said in a written statement.

The province says people staying at the shelter at the Downtown Activity Centre, located at 451 Shuswap St., will receive warm meals, will be able to access hygiene facilities, and can get referrals to health services.

B.C. Housing says it will continue looking for an appropriate permanent shelter location in Salmon Arm.