Man accused in B.C. church murder found not criminally responsible

A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Salmon Arm has ruled a man accused of murdering a church elder during a Sunday service in April 2019 was not responsible for the crime due to mental disorder.

Madame Justice Sheri Ann Donegan based her decision on a joint statement of facts submitted by defence counsel and uncontested by Crown prosecutors, which included a court-ordered psychiatric assessment.

Dr. Andrew Kolchak testified on Tuesday that Matrix Gathergood suffered from undiagnosed schizophrenia and psychotic delusions on April 14, 2019 .

Gathergood drove a pickup truck to the doors of the Salmon Arm Church of Christ that Sunday morning.

Gordon Parmenter, left, in a 2015 photo with his wife, Peggy. Parmenter's son said his father was a pillar of the community who helped young people at high risk and in need.

The 25-year-old entered the service, masked and carrying a 12-gauge shotgun. He fired a single killing shot at the back of Parmenter's head, in front of dozens of congregants.

Gathergood left briefly and returned to fire two more rounds at the 78-year-old church elder's lifeless body, injuring a second man, Paul Derkach.

Witnesses tackled Gathergood to the ground and held him until RCMP arrived and made an arrest. He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault and denied bail.

RCMP officers investigate the aftermath of the shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ in Salmon Arm, B.C., in April 2019. (Murray Mitchell/Canadian Press)

Victim was a father figure

Court was told Parmenter was a "father figure" to the accused. Gathergood had grown up in their shared Shuswap neighbourhood. When Gathergood began exhibiting mental illness in 2018, Parmenter and family called authorities for help.

Court was told Gathergood received psychiatric intervention at least three times before the crime was committed.

Gathergood believed a secret society had implanted a microphone in his stomach. He remained silent for months, communicating only by written notes. As his psychosis progressed, he told one doctor of hearing voices that told him "nasty things."

RCMP called to an incident involving a firearm told the complainant that they could not seize Gathergood's weapons, because doctors had not approved a certificate for involuntary committal.

At the time of the crime, Gathergood had become convinced that Parmenter, family and friends, were intent on killing him.

Gathergood will remain in custody, at the B.C. Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam. The case will be forwarded to the Forensic Psychiatric Commission for a disposition hearing, assessment and treatment.

Court was told Gathergood continues to be a high risk for violence and, despite treatment, still does not understand the nature of his illness.