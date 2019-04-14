1 person in hospital after possible shooting at church in Salmon Arm, B.C.

B.C. Emergency Health Services have confirmed one person was airlifted to hospital after a possible shooting in Salmon Arm on Sunday morning.

BCEHS said they received a call just after 10:30 a.m. and responded to a scene near Salmon Arm Church of Christ.

Two people were hurt in the incident and BCEHS sent two ground ambulances and an air ambulance. One person was airlifted from the scene.

The condition of the second person is unknown.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau, Salmon Arm RCMP have a suspect in custody and there is no active or ongoing threat to the public.

'Praying'

Gloria Taylor, 79, a member of the church, released a statement to CBC News regarding the violence.

"Our hearts are broken, we feel so blessed to have the faith that we have," it said. "It gives us the strength to love and forgive in any situation. We are praying for all the families affected."

Her daughter who spoke to CBC News said the congregation made up of 50 members or less and is a nondenominational Christian church.

Neither of the women would confirm if anyone was shot at the church or what exactly happened on Sunday morning.