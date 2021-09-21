Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Main doors remain locked at Salmon Arm schools after anti-vaccine protest

The main doors of many public schools in Salmon Arm, B.C., will remain locked Tuesday but the school district says it has lifted "hold and secure'' measures in place since an anti-vaccine protest last week.

'Hold and secure' measures lifted but district encouraging schools to restrict entry

The Canadian Press ·
Protests first took place at the School District 83 office, pictured here, before anti-vaccine protesters showed up at schools in Salmon Arm, B.C. on Friday. (Google Maps)

A statement posted on the website of the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District says the measures were imposed Friday to prevent unauthorized access after COVID-19 vaccination opponents entered several schools.

A scheduled professional development day kept students out of class Monday, but school doors stayed locked as a precaution.

The district says it has encouraged schools to keep main entry points locked, especially in elementary schools.

The statement from district superintendent Donna Kriger says that where possible, more supervision will be added to playgrounds during recess and noon hours.

Kriger said last week that the school district would work with the RCMP to ensure demonstrators are not allowed on school property.

