Main doors remain locked at Salmon Arm schools after anti-vaccine protest
'Hold and secure' measures lifted but district encouraging schools to restrict entry
The main doors of many public schools in Salmon Arm, B.C., will remain locked Tuesday but the school district says it has lifted "hold and secure'' measures in place since an anti-vaccine protest last week.
A statement posted on the website of the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District says the measures were imposed Friday to prevent unauthorized access after COVID-19 vaccination opponents entered several schools.
A scheduled professional development day kept students out of class Monday, but school doors stayed locked as a precaution.
The district says it has encouraged schools to keep main entry points locked, especially in elementary schools.
The statement from district superintendent Donna Kriger says that where possible, more supervision will be added to playgrounds during recess and noon hours.
Kriger said last week that the school district would work with the RCMP to ensure demonstrators are not allowed on school property.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?