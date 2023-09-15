Fire tears through Salmo Hotel in B.C.'s West Kootenay

A fire tore through a hotel in Salmo, B.C., 180 kilometres southeast of Kelowna on Friday afternoon.

Salmo Mayor Diana Lockwood, who lives two houses away from the hotel, said the fire broke out around 1 p.m.

She said she looked out her living room window and saw flames towering four metres above the structure. The next thing she knew, she heard fire trucks making their way to the hotel.

Lockwood was on scene at the Salmo Hotel fire on Friday afternoon and said she couldn't see any flames, but smoke was visible.

"They're examining the roof to see if there's any hot spots or anything," she said.

CBC has not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

Hotel owner John Mirko was not at the hotel when he spoke to CBC on Friday afternoon and said he doesn't know a lot about the situation other than what he's heard from employees.

"It sounds like it's gone."

It's unclear what the extent of the damage is at this time. He said as far as he knows, everyone was able to get out of the building and is safe.

Mirko said the hotel is the largest employer in the town of 1,100.

"It's heart-wrenching to have something like this happen," Lockwood said.