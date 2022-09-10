Mechanical issue on B.C. Ferries vessel leads to sailing cancellations, changes ahead of long weekend

A mechanical issue with a B.C Ferries vessel caused six cancelled sailings Thursday, and may continue to impact sailings over the long weekend.

Astrid Chang, manager of corporate communications for B.C. Ferries, said crews are working to repair the Queen of Surrey, the boat that sails between Horseshoe Bay in Vancouver and Langdale on the Sunshine Coast.

To cover this route, B.C. Ferries is using one of two vessels that sail between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo — resulting in a modified schedule on this route.

"Our teams are working very hard to get the Queen of Surrey back in service," said Chang.

According to a notice on the B.C. Ferries website, the first round trip between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay on Friday morning is "at risk" of cancellation.

Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings may be able to travel during a different sailing, or may have to cancel their booking. Chang said they are reaching out to those impacted.

B.C. Ferries is asking passengers without reservations to consider leaving their car behind and travelling as a foot passenger if possible, or taking the alternate route between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo.

Chang said they do not know when the Queen of Surrey will be running again, but crews are working as quickly as possible.

"Our advice to customers is to keep an eye on our website."

Chang said B.C. Ferries has added an extra 30 sailings between Tsawassen and Swartz Bay in Victoria over the long weekend in anticipation of increased travel.

Veterans and active military personnel can travel on B.C. Ferries for free on Friday upon presenting a Canadian military service ID, or travelling in uniform. The complimentary fares do not apply to travel on the Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes.