Court upholds farm search warrant in Curtis Sagmoen trial
A police search of the family farm where Curtis Sagmoen was living uncovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, however no charges have been laid in her case.

Police search a farm near Salmon Arm, B.C., where accused Curtis Sagmoen was living. (Desmond Murray/Canadian Press)

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled that search warrant evidence can be used against a man accused of threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun.

The lawyer defending Curtis Sagmoen at his Vernon trial had applied to have the warrant and evidence declared inadmissible, arguing that police filled it with rumour and speculation designed to mislead the judge.

Sagmoen is facing five charges, including uttering threats and disguising his face with intent to commit a crime.

The remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were found during the 2017 search of the Sagmoen family farm near Salmon Arm that was conducted under the warrant.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux's case.

Justice Alison Beames acknowledged that while there were minor errors in the search warrant application, there was also ample evidence to support the granting of the warrant.

Curtis Sagmoen is facing five charges. (Plenty of Fish)

With files from Blaine Gaffney

