Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in Vancouver supermarket parking lot: police

Police say a woman in her 30s has been arrested following an alleged attack in an East Vancouver parking lot that injured three people on Saturday.

A 47-year-old woman and her husband were walking in a busy grocery store parking lot when she was suddenly stabbed, Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The husband and two grocery staff members were able to hold the suspect until officers arrived minutes later, it said.

The woman was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, while two of the men who held the suspect down sustained minor injuries, police said.

Const. Jason Doucette says that based on an initial investigation, the suspect did not know or have any previous contact with the victims. The investigation is ongoing, police said.