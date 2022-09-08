Safety upgrades to be installed in Burnaby neighbourhood where 14-year-old was killed by dump truck

Work is underway to improve safety in the area where a 14-year-old girl was killed when she was hit by a dump truck earlier this year.

Muska Behzad was walking home from Byrne Creek Community School on May 5 when a dump trailer pulled out on 11th Avenue near 16th Street, striking and killing her.

A week later, real estate developer Ledingham McAllister released a statement saying it had installed a sidewalk and re-routed trucks in the area where Behzad died.

The company is building a 60-acre mixed condo and retail development in the area and the dump truck driver was working on the project.

Prior to that incident, an 18-year-old woman was hit by a minivan in the same location in November 2021, and in 2020, a worker was crushed to death.

Now, the city is taking further action to make the area safer.

Lutfullah Behzad holds a photo of his daughter Muska Behzad, 14, at his home in Burnaby, British Columbia, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, just days after she died. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Director of engineering and transportation Amy Choh said the community has raised concerns about construction traffic and pedestrian safety in the area, where the development is being built over the next five to 10 years.

"The tragedy was very heartbreaking for us at the city and for all our residents," Choh told On the Coast host Gloria Macarenko.

"We have been listening to a lot of input and concerns from our residents and our community, and we've been focusing on responding to those concerns."

Burnaby RCMP at the scene of the fatal accident. (Shawn Foss)

The stretch of road on 11th Avenue has single-family homes on one side of the street and an industrial complex on the other.

Last week, the city finished widening 17th Street between 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue to give trucks leaving the project more space to drive directly down 10th Avenue.

"The road [was] not physically wide enough for the number of trucks to get out on it, so they had been using 11th Ave to get quickly out of the neighbourhood," Choh said.

Starting next week, a temporary sidewalk will be installed on 11th Ave from 15th Street to 17th Street.

Eventually, Choh said, that sidewalk will be upgraded and made permanent.

"We want to make sure that the solutions are implemented as quickly as possible," she said.

The sidewalk was closed on May 6, 2022, in the area where a 14-year-old girl was hit and killed by a dump truck in Burnaby, B.C., the previous day. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Choh said the city will be adding concrete parking curbs to separate pedestrians from traffic, and at least four speed bumps will be installed along 11th Avenue.

There are also plans to install a raised crosswalk at 15th Street and 11th Avenue.

"We'll be continuously working through the neighbourhood to make sure that we are addressing the residents' concerns and get the safety improvements in place," she said.