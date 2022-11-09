Sacrifices of Indigenous veterans honoured at Vancouver ceremony

As eagles soared overhead, Indigenous veterans were honoured at a ceremony in Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of veterans, military families, Vancouver Police and RCMP officers marched down East Pender Street towards the cenotaph at Victory Square for National Indigenous Veterans Day.

It's the first time the event has been held in person since the start of the pandemic.

The chance to see colleagues and friends gave veterans like Kelvin Bee reason to attend despite feeling conflicted about Canada's treatment of its Indigenous peoples.

Veteran Kelvin Bee, a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for a decade. His father and older siblings also served in the military, he says. (Murray Titus/CBC)

"I still feel reluctant coming out because we're still alienated by our own country," said Bee, a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for a decade in the 1980s.

His father and older siblings also served in the military, he says, and he was thinking of them as he laid a wreath at the base of the cenotaph.

A ceremony in honour of Indigenous Veterans Day was held in Vancouver on Tuesday morning. According to Veterans Affairs Canada, an estimated 12,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit served in two World Wars and the Korean War. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

During the ceremony, speakers like RoseAnne Archibald, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), pointed to some of the challenges Indigenous veterans and their families face despite their service.

Bee says he identified with some of those statements: because he had to swear an oath of allegiance to the Crown when he enlisted, Indigenous people were stripped of their Indian status.

"It took me two years to get my status back," he recalls, adding it took his father five years.

It made life even harder, he says, when neither of them felt welcome at the Royal Canadian Legion.

'Freedom isn't free'

Richard Vedan used his time at the mic to speak of how Indigenous people were not afforded the usual veterans' benefits other Canadians were entitled to, like land rights and educational opportunities.

Vedan served 11 years in the Royal Canadian Air Force and is a professor emeritus at the University of British Columbia.

Veteran Richard Vedan (right), who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force, took the mic after veteran Allen Derouin (centre) of the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. Mary Point (left) of the Musqueam Nation MCed the ceremony. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

"In fact, after the First World War, the more draconian measures of the rest of the Indian Act were implemented where their children were sent off to residential schools," he said in an interview with CBC after the ceremony.

Vedan's father was among those sent to residential school after serving in the Second World War as part of the Royal Westminster Regiment.

For those reasons, he says he feels it's important to recognize the sacrifice and struggles of Indigenous veterans.

"We need to remember that freedom isn't free," said Vedan.

An estimated 12,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit served in two World Wars and the Korean War, according to Veterans Affairs Canada.