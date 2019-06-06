Crews battling wildfire west of Kamloops
Fire is burning in the Sabiston Creek area, around 3 kilometres west of Savona
Provincial fire crews are currently battling a wildfire west of Kamloops, B.C.
The fire was discovered burning in the Sabiston Creek area, around three kilometres west of Savona near Highway 1 on Wednesday. It was last estimated to be around a square kilometre in size.
The B.C. Wildfire Service said air tankers were called in Wednesday to fight the fire. Ground crews were also at the site overnight.
The fire is suspected to be human caused.
UPDATE: The Sabiston Creek <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> (K20487) is now estimated at 100 hectares in size. Skimmers have now joined the airtankers in order to add additional support for ground crews from the sky. This wildfire is currently responding well to suppression efforts. <a href="https://t.co/5qCs3tlUbd">pic.twitter.com/5qCs3tlUbd</a>—@BCGovFireInfo
