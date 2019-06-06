Skip to Main Content
Crews battling wildfire west of Kamloops
The B.C. Wildfire Service has had crews on site overnight battling the fire, which was last estimated to be around a square kilometre in size.

Fire is burning in the Sabiston Creek area, around 3 kilometres west of Savona

An aerial view of the fire, taken by the B.C. Wildfire Service. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Provincial fire crews are currently battling a wildfire west of Kamloops, B.C.

The fire was discovered burning in the Sabiston Creek area, around three kilometres west of Savona near Highway 1 on Wednesday. It was last estimated to be around a square kilometre in size.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said air tankers were called in Wednesday to fight the fire. Ground crews were also at the site overnight.

The fire is suspected to be human caused.

