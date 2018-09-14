Displaced residents of Saanich homeless camp move to Rudd Park

Evicted residents of a tent city in Saanich, B.C., assembled tents at another park Thursday night, raising concerns from neighbours.

More than 100 residents of Camp Namegans were ordered to leave Regina Park on Tuesday. By Thursday, Saanich police said they had peacefully removed the final campers from the site, a grassy space next to Highway 1.

But with nowhere to go, roughly 30 of the campers set up tents overnight Thursday at Rudd Park, about a 10-minute walk away.

Saanich police said it met the campers Friday morning and reminded them of the parks bylaw. But several stayed in the afternoon to protest their displacement.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CampNamegans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CampNamegans</a> rally happening now. A few wks ago, a resident was telling us : "If I had to leave Camp Namegans, I have no idea what I would do. I would have to live on the streets again. And that would be devastating." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tentcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tentcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stopdisplacement?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stopdisplacement</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/homesnothate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#homesnothate</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/housingforall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#housingforall</a> <a href="https://t.co/uUItXolLba">pic.twitter.com/uUItXolLba</a> —@mlgagnon_XVII

The campers' sudden arrival sparked worry from those in the neighbourhood. Louise Williams said she locked up her bikes.

"We were frustrated. We got no warning this was happening," she said.

Lindsay Edgar, right, says she's worried that the camps are turning into long-term issues for communities. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Lindsay Edgar said she was concerned that the tent city would stay in the park, which includes a playground, for more than a few days.

"I don't want to come here and say, 'Not in my backyard,' because if it leaves here, it goes somewhere else," she added.

The Gorge Soccer Association tweeted that it was considering cancelling its soccer game on Saturday.

So .... 10am at Rudd Park. Tents still there. Garbage has started accumulating. Neighbors being harassed. And some new vandalism on Rudd Parks building. May have to cancel soccer tomorrow for all of 7-9 year olds players. <a href="https://t.co/VmZ6wFwwJh">pic.twitter.com/VmZ6wFwwJh</a> —@GorgeFC

Not enough support, says camper

The District of Saanich said it's working with B.C. Housing to provide accommodation as a short-term solution until more permanent housing can be built.

But Chrissy Brett, a camp founder and member of the Nuxalk Nation, said the municipalities are shuffling people around instead of tackling homelessness.

Chrissy Brett says the campers have nowhere else to go. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Brett said that shelters are full and the housing being offered doesn't provide support for people with mental illnesses and addictions.

She said the campers were still deciding whether to stay at Rudd Park overnight Friday "to make a statement," or to move on to other parks in the city.

Read more from CBC British Columbia