Skip to Main Content
Residents leave Saanich tent city, park now closed

Residents leave Saanich tent city, park now closed

A judge granted the District of Saanich a temporary injunction to evict the campers from Regina Park, a grassy space alongside Highway 1.

More than 100 people left Camp Namegans over the course of the week

CBC News ·
A judge granted Saanich a temporary injunction to evict campers from the small park along the Trans Canada Highway on Sept. 7. Police say the last residents left on Thursday. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

More than 100 residents of a tent city at a park in Saanich, B.C., have left the encampment, six days after they were ordered to move out.

A judge granted a temporary injunction to evict the campers from Regina Park, a grassy space alongside Highway 1, on Sept. 7.

They were ordered to leave Camp Namegans by Tuesday. Police said the last campers left peacefully on Thursday.

Ashley Mollison says the camp is crucial because of the safety it brings to both people and their property. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Advocates say many campers moved into isolated areas in the woods, while others will likely end up on the streets downtown.

Ashley Mollison of the Alliance Against Displacement said there are others who don't know where else to go.

The park will be fenced off and cleaned up after the evictions, says the District of Saanich mayor. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Park closed 

The district cited safety concerns, including fire hazards, in the petition to the court to shut down the camp.

The park has been fenced off and the soil will be tested and cleaned up before the space can be opened again.

The district said it's working with B.C. Housing to provide accommodation as a short-term solution until more permanent housing can be built.

With files from On The Island

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us