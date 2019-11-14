The Saanich School District says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents more than 500 support staff workers, which means all of its schools will reopen Monday.

Support staff have been on strike for about three weeks and unionized teachers have refused to cross picket lines, so about 7,000 students have not been going to class during that time.

"This has been a very exciting day for us," said school superintendent Dave Eberwein. "It's been a long three weeks."

The CUPE Local 441 members — who include educational assistants, custodians, and bus drivers — have been demanding wage parity, claiming their pay is significantly lower than neighbouring school districts like Greater Victoria.

Union president Dean Coates said the union is happy to have reached the tentative agreement.

"I'm very proud of the work we did on this tentative agreement," Coates said. "I'm very proud to recommend acceptance to our membership."

Coates wouldn't provide any details on the terms of the agreement, but said the union agreed to take down picket lines as a show of good faith.

The union is meeting with members Sunday, Coates said.