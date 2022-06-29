Area remains taped off after Saanich, B.C., bank shooting that left 2 suspects dead, 6 officers wounded

The site of a "chaotic" shooting that left two suspects dead and multiple police officers hurt in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday remained closed Wednesday morning.

Police tape surrounded the area around the Bank of Montreal branch on Shelbourne Street Wednesday as police officers combed quietly through the area. An abandoned white police van sat in the parking lot, its doors still hanging open from the day before.

Police are expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon.

Two suspects were killed and six members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team were injured when shots broke out outside the bank late Tuesday morning. Witnesses described hearing dozens of shots back to back just after 11 a.m. PT.

Police said the shooting started outside the bank, though it wasn't immediately clear who shot first. The suspects were armed and it's believed they were wearing body armour.

WATCH | Police exchange gunfire with suspects outside Saanich, B.C., bank

2 suspects dead, 6 police officers wounded in exchange of gunfire at B.C. bank Duration 3:38 Police say two suspects are dead and six members of the Greater Victoria emergency response team are in hospital following an exchange of gunfire at a bank in Saanich, B.C.

Three of the injured officers are members of the Saanich Police Department, and three are members of the Victoria Police Department. Three were expected to be released after being treated in hospital, while Duthie said three needed surgery for "much more" serious injuries.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said officials were not going to provide a public update on the officers' conditions.

"We're not ready to release any of that ... we hope to have more news for you later," Haynes said in an interview early Wednesday.

Saanich police said they were "overwhelmed" by messages of support.

"Your kind words go a long way in difficult times like these, and we are sharing your comments with our officers," read a tweet on Wednesday.

The police department is expected to provide an update at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. PT. The city block around the bank remains closed, as do businesses in the mall across the street.

WATCH | Daytime robbery and shooting leaves 2 dead, wounds 6 officers:

Police, suspects exchange multiple shots in deadly shooting at B.C. bank Duration 0:23 2 suspects are dead and six police officers wounded in a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C.

The bank is in a largely residential neighbourhood of Saanich, about a kilometre west of the University of Victoria campus. The shooting started as the plaza was full of people running errands at nearby shops or stopping at restaurants for lunch.

Saanich Chief Const. Dean Duthie described the scene Tuesday as "chaotic, tragic, dynamic and violent'' and said it was "truly amazing" that employees of the bank and members of the public didn't get hurt.

"This level of violence in my service with Saanich, being just shy of 27 years, there has been nothing to this extent in my experience,'' Duthie said during a news conference.

Homes and businesses were evacuated overnight as the RCMP's explosive disposal unit investigated the possibility of an explosive device in the vehicle the suspects were believed to have used.

People living in homes across the street from the bank said they didn't immediately recognize the sound of the shots as gunfire. When they looked out their windows or over their balconies, they realized the gravity of the situation and rushed back inside.

"You could hear people screaming and then they were screaming at people to go back inside," said resident Christopher Ford, whose wife and daughter rushed to hide underneath a table at the back of the house.

"It was one of the most terrifying experiences for my family."