Saanich police make arrest in sexual assault case

Saanich police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault that happened on March 17.

Police say a 22-year-old woman who was staying with friends at a home in the 3900 block of Wolf Street was attacked shortly before 2 a.m. PT that morning.

They say a man brandishing a knife broke into the home and sexually assaulted her.

After a lengthy investigation, police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man. He has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter and forcible confinement.

Police called the crime "very traumatic" and one that had "significantly impacted" the victim.

"We have remained in close communication with her and are ensuring that support services are available to her as our investigation moves forward as a result of this arrest," a statement read.