School support workers serve strike notice for Monday in Saanich, B.C.
Strike would involve about 500 workers
Support staff in British Columbia's Saanich school district have served 72-hour strike notice.
The strike would involve about 500 workers in the Canadian Union of Public Employees local 441 who are education assistants, youth and family counsellors, or provide technical support, transportation, maintenance and other services.
A union statement says the notice was served after two unsuccessful mediation sessions earlier this month.
Local president Dean Coates says they're disappointed a deal couldn't be reached and their goal has always been to come to agreement without disrupting students and families in Saanich.
Coates says the sticking point is that their members have received substantially lower wages for decades compared with their counterparts in neighbouring southern Vancouver Island districts.
The union says its members will start job action on Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.