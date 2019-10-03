A group of concerned residents is renewing its call for the District of Saanich to make safety improvements to its rural roads after a fatal crash on Monday.

Saanich Police say the driver of a motorcycle was killed after his bike collided with a pickup truck at around 5 p.m. PT at the 4000-block of Prospect Lake Road. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

A local group, Livable Roads for Rural Saanich, says this accident and others show increased traffic in the area's winding roads have made them unsafe.

Pam Harrison, a member of the group, says they have petitioned the municipality for three years for change.

"We're feeling an aggressive amount of traffic. It would start at where I live on [Old West Saanich Road]. It would start sometimes as early as 5:45 a.m. ... [and] it's busy throughout the whole day," Harrison said.

"Often that busyness is a high rate of speed so that no other user is able to feel comfortable walking or cycling on these roads."

Harrison's group has petitioned council to consider "small, engineered solutions" like mini roundabouts, chicanes (added curves in the road), rumble strips or choke points.

She says her group has talked with the current and previous council as well as city staff, but she'd like to see some changes quickly.

"The progress has been there, but it has been far too slow and, to be frank, not effective," she said.

District requests safety audit

District of Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes says he is well aware of the problems brought up by the group, as he lives in the area.

"It's very heavy in the morning and then in the afternoon, as Pam described," Haynes said. "It's heavy and some of the traffic is intimidating to many of the other multi-modal road users."

Haynes said staff had obtained statistics from ICBC about the number of accidents in the most problematic rural stretches, and that the insurance bureau would do a traffic safety audit on the particular section of the road where Monday's accident took place.

He said the engineering department already has plans to install a rumble strip down the centre of the road, and that project is "already in the budget."

Haynes said he favoured traffic calming as a 24-hour solution, as opposed to simply changing the speed limit, which would only really work with enforcement.

He said the district has earmarked funds to make further improvements, but it won't happen until there's been a full community discussion. He says discussions are scheduled to start in November.