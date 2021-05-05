Saanich council decides not to gamble on casino project
District had been shortlisted by B.C. Lottery Corporation for a gaming venue
Don't bet on a new casino popping up in the District of Saanich anytime soon.
On Monday evening, district councillors voted unanimously not to throw their support behind the B.C. Lottery Corporation's (BCLC) pan for a hotel, entertainment and casino complex in the southern Vancouver Island community.
Had the idea been green lit, the corporation would have begun conducting more research and public engagement.
BCLC has been trying to build a casino in the Capital Regional District for years and short-listed Victoria and Saanich in 2015 as its ideal municipalities.
Victoria council voted against having a casino in the city, citing concerns about money laundering.
Saanich became BCLC's top choice and in 2019. The idea was put to Saanich councillors, who voted yes to considering it.
A report was prepared and presented Monday to council, which was asked to vote on whether it supported the idea "in principal."
It did not.
Thank Goodness the Saanich we all wished to see last night at council did not include a casino!! <a href="https://t.co/bcuUrSM4QH">https://t.co/bcuUrSM4QH</a> get back to our roots: <a href="https://t.co/fUou5FH0W2">pic.twitter.com/fUou5FH0W2</a>—@SpiritofSaanich
"My problem was the type of casino that was being proposed," said Coun. Zac De Vries, speaking Tuesday on All Points West.
According to De Vries, BCLC was pitching the casino as a local market opportunity that would attract local dollars and that was not enough to win his vote.
He said he would prefer a venue intended to attract tourists and bring new dollars into the district.
De Vries also said he had concerns about what he called the "substitution effect," meaning residents might start spending their disposable income on the slots rather than local shops, although he noted feedback from residents did not suggest they would have been rushing to try their luck.
"Residents said 'I would like to pay more taxes rather than host a casino in the district'... that's a phrase you never here in local government," he said.
You can watch a video recording of Monday's council meeting here.
With files from All Points West
