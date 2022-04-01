Vancouver Island family targeted with multiple racist messages left on vehicle in 2 locations

A family in Saanich, B.C., on Vancouver Island says it has been targeted by multiple racist threats, including messages displaying white supremacist symbols, placed on a family vehicle twice in the past few months.

"My family is feeling very stressed out, very paranoid," says Parmvir who's a person of colour, and who's last name the CBC has agreed to withhold in order to protect the family from further threats.

Parmvir said the trouble began at the end of January when he and his girlfriend, who is white, noticed a handprint in the frost on the vehicle's windshield as they left her home in Metchosin during the early morning hours.

They then spotted a note on the windshield that said, "Your kind is not welcome here" in red marker with what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan symbol of white supremacy drawn underneath.

"When I first read that, I could feel my insides sink," said Parmvir, recalling the couple didn't leave the vehicle for fear of finding someone waiting outside. They instead snapped a photo of the message as they drove away, before reporting the incident to the West Shore RCMP.

On March 31, two months later, Parmvir's sister Harpreet discovered new messages on the same vehicle, this time when it was parked in front of the family's home in Saanich, about 20 kilometres away from the first incident.

One message stated "I'm watching you … boy," and had the letters "WP," which the family assumes to mean White Power.

The other message also included threatening language, and the full use of the N-word. Photos obtained by CBC show that both messages appear to be written in red marker and handwriting similar to the message found in January.

Photos shared by the family with CBC News show similar threats and handwriting using red marker on the messages from both January and March. (Submitted to CBC)

Harpreet said she was "terrified" to learn the culprit had actually followed her brother to their home in a different municipality. "I could not eat all day yesterday. My heart was racing. I did not work for half the day," she said.

"It's hard to steer away from the thought that I've done something wrong," said Parmvir, who was born and raised in Greater Victoria with his siblings. He said his main concern is the safety of his family, and that his girlfriend may be targeted for their interracial relationship.

Police say they're investigating, threats appear targeted

Saanich Police Media Relations Const. Markus Anastasiades says the incidents have been reported to police, who are now investigating these threats as hate crimes.

"It does appear to be very much targeted to this family," said Anastasiades, adding that crimes like these are not common in Saanich.

Police are working across jurisdictions, including with the West Shore RCMP, to determine how common these incidents have been in Greater Victoria.

Anastasiades said the family has been given a temporary safety plan, which includes staying aware of their surroundings, going out in public with at least one other person and having a charged cell phone at all times should they need to contact police. Meanwhile, police will be checking on the family.

Photos shared by the family for CBC, show the messages include threatening language, and the full use of the N-word. (Submitted to CBC)

Harpreet said this is the first time her family has been singled out for hateful attacks since her parents immigrated to Canada decades ago.

"I'm really alarmed," she said, adding that she now has constant thoughts of her or her family members being attacked. "You just don't know how far [people] will go to prove their point."

She said she's very proud to be born and raised in Victoria.

"I say 'it's a great community, we always feel safe and welcome.'

"But when something like this happens, it does take you back a bit…. Maybe we're not safe because there are actually people who hate us for looking different."

Harpreet said the family is now installing security cameras around their home and in their vehicles, as the police investigation continues.