Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·Breaking

Heavy police presence in Saanich, B.C. as police report 1 person in custody

Police say there are no public safety concerns at this time.

Police say there are no public safety concerns at this time

CBC News ·
Saanich police say they have multiple officers deployed and have made one arrest but are not saying whether it's related to Tuesday's deadly bank robbery. (The Canadian Press)

Saanich police are acknowledging the deployment of multiple police officers near Richmond Road and Pear Street.

Police say they have one person in custody following reports of a suspicious person in the area.

In an update on Twitter, the Saanich Police Department said despite the arrest officers continuing to search the area, there are no public safety concerns at this time.

The community of Saanich is on high alert after two suspects were shot and killed during a bank robbery on Tuesday in which six police officers were injured.

At the time, police said they had received vague reports of a third person but could not confirm them and were continuing to investigate.

However, police are not saying whether that incident could be connected to this one.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now