Heavy police presence in Saanich, B.C. as police report 1 person in custody

Saanich police are acknowledging the deployment of multiple police officers near Richmond Road and Pear Street.

Police say they have one person in custody following reports of a suspicious person in the area.

In an update on Twitter, the Saanich Police Department said despite the arrest officers continuing to search the area, there are no public safety concerns at this time.

We have heavy police presence in the area of Richmond Road at Pear St to investigate a report of a suspicious person. We have one person in custody but continue to search the area. There is no public safety concerns at this time. —@SaanichPolice

The community of Saanich is on high alert after two suspects were shot and killed during a bank robbery on Tuesday in which six police officers were injured.

At the time, police said they had received vague reports of a third person but could not confirm them and were continuing to investigate.

However, police are not saying whether that incident could be connected to this one.

