A youth who was hit by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., on Monday has died, police say.

The high school student — whose identity has not been made public — was struck while crossing Cedar Hill Cross Road at Merriman Drive shortly before 10 p.m. PT, according to the Saanich Police Department.

They were taken to Victoria General Hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Wednesday morning, a statement from police said.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and anyone that has been affected by this very tragic incident," read the statement.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, just west of the University of Victoria campus, and is fully co-operating with their investigation.

District of Saanich Coun. Zac de Vries described the incident as "devastating."

"Whenever something like this happens, it takes a toll on the entire community," de Vries told CBC on Wednesday.

He said he hears every day from concerned residents about Saanich road safety and that the ideal solution is to have barriers that protect pedestrians and cyclists from vehicles.

A member of the district's planning, transportation and economic advisory committee, de Vries said a recommendation has already been made by the committee to council to launch a reduced speed pilot program on neighbourhood streets.

Under that program, speeds would be reduced to 30 km/h.

"I think there's always something we can do," said the councillor.