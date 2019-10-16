Saanich library closed until end of year due to flood damage

Library users won't be browsing the bookshelves at the Saanich Centennial Library for at least a couple of months as crews continue to repair damage caused by a major flood this summer.

On Aug. 23, a water pipe in the mechanical room of the building burst causing half a million dollars in damage, according to Harley Machielse, director of engineering for the District of Saanich.

Library goers have not had access to the branch at 3110 Tillicum Road since August, but Machielse says some basic services will soon be available until the facility reopens in late December or early 2020.

"We know it's a beloved service for the community, and we are trying to get that back up and online and available for users and residents as soon as we can," said Machielse in an interview on CBC's On The Island.

Starting Nov. 1, drop boxes will be placed at Saanich Centennial for people to return books and a kiosk will be set up inside the front doors for people to pick up library materials they have reserved online or at another branch in the Greater Victoria Public Library system.

In the meantime, contractors will be painting, laying flooring and replacing cabinets inside the 10,000 square-foot space where both lending materials and the library's archive collection were put at risk by the flood.

None of the archive materials, which are being stored off site for safe keeping, were damaged.

The nearest library for users until Saanich Centennial is back on track is the Emily Carr branch, located at 3440 Saanich Road.