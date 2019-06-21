Apartment fire sends several people to hospital in Saanich, B.C.

Several residents were rescued and sent to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Saanich, B.C., broke out before dawn on Friday.

Fire crews were called to the apartment on Richmond Street, two blocks from Jubilee Hospital, around 4 a.m. The building was evacuated as flames spread through at least four units in the top floor of the building.

Assistant deputy chief with the Saanich Fire Department, Rod Heppel, said several people were rescued from the fourth floor and taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

About two dozen residents gathered outside the building as firefighters doused the flames. Matthew Smith lives in the building and said he woke up to the sound of the fire alarm.

Early morning apartment fire in Saanich, near Jubilee Hospital, on Richmond Rd. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://t.co/nTiQO1nJVw">pic.twitter.com/nTiQO1nJVw</a> —@GregorCraigie

"We proceeded outside," he said Friday morning. "That's when I noticed about a hundred-foot-tall [30-metre-tall] column of smoke. I ran around the corner and saw flames shooting out the patio door, about 15 feet [four metres]."

The fire was out by 7:30 a.m. Heppel said the fire was contained to the first four suites but other units in the building sustained water and smoke damage.