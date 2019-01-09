Saanich Farmers Market to close for 2019 due to low turnout

Saanich, a district on Vancouver Island, has plenty of farmland but no more Sunday farmers' market starting this year.

For the past two summers, the Sunday Saanich Farmers' Market was held at Braefoot Park. Organizers have announced the market will not return in 2019.

"Most people really enjoyed the market, but they found that the traffic was a little light and sales were a little slow at times," said Shawn Newby, who co-founded the market.

The market averaged 400 to 600 weekly visitors last year. Newby conducted a survey of vendors and found that many weren't planning to return for a third year because turnout wasn't high enough.

"Sunday is a really hard day for farmers, especially since it's their one day off," he told Khalil Akhtar, guest host of CBC's On The Island.

"If they're not making a ton of sales, it's hard to justify using that day off."

Glanford Greenhouses beets for sale at the market last summer. (Saanich Sunday Farmers' Market/Facebook)

'A lot of choice'

Part of the problem, he said, is the number of other successful markets in neighbouring municipalities like Victoria.

"There is a lot of choice out there and that's a good thing — it's great that there's opportunities and venues for small food producers, farmers and artisans," Newby said.

"[Some] become successful and others might kind of fade away."

Saanich's bylaws don't allow for activities for a farmers' market — instead Newby had to apply for a temporary use permit. That meant the market could not change time or location without reapplying for a new permit.

Reactions to the closure announcement have been mixed, but most people understand the amount of work that went into planning the market, he said.

Newby hasn't ruled out hosting the Saanich market forever but says something would need to change for it to be more successful next time.

"It's time to kind of put it away for now and regroup and try again in the future," he said.

"I'm happy to start something in the future, but it will take some planning and quite a few people to make that happen, to make sure it's successful."