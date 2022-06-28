Several people injured in exchange of gunfire at Saanich, B.C. bank, police say

Police in Saanich, B.C., near Victoria, say multiple people have been injured after an exchange of gunfire between suspects and police officers.

The police department tweeted two suspects are in custody and officers are searching the area for a possible additional suspect.

The department says in a statement on Twitter that officers had originally been responding to a report of armed suspects at a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Police have issued a "shelter in place" advisory for the area of North Dairy Road to Cedar Hill X Road, and Richmond Road to Cedar Hill X Road and are asking people to avoid the area.

Yellow tape cordons off the area in the 3600-block Shelbourne Street after Saanich police arrested two suspects following an exchange of gunfire at a bank. Police say one suspect may still be on the loose. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

A witness who was in a nearby bike shop when the shooting started told a local television station he saw what appeared to be two officers shot and another person on the ground.

More to come.