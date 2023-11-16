Ryan Reynolds receives Order of B.C. in private ceremony

Vancouver-born and raised actor and producer Ryan Reynolds officially received the province's highest honour in a private ceremony on Wednesday with Premier David Eby and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin.

Reynolds, 47, is one of 14 inductees to the Order of B.C. for 2023, which recognizes "people who have gone above and beyond without expectation of reward in service to their communities," said a government release from August.

The actor, who began his career in the early 1990s, is best known for his role as the wise-cracking anti-hero in the Deadpool films, but also his charity work.

"Receiving the Order of British Columbia is the honour of a lifetime," he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. "I could have been born anywhere but I had the dumb and incredible luck to be made in Vancouver."

A ceremony is planned for Thursday in Victoria to recognize this year's other recipients. Reynolds received his award in Vancouver on Wednesday because of a scheduling conflict, according to the province.

Eby said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Reynolds, who lives in New York, "exemplifies the best of British Columbia with his big heart, his love of family and his roots, and his use of his platform to make the world a better place."

Today, I had the privilege of attending a small ceremony for <a href="https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancityReynolds</a> as he was officially inducted into the Order of BC. Ryan’s extraordinary skill as an actor and entertainer is well known - he can put a smile on the face of almost anyone. <a href="https://t.co/4Q2gO12ipN">pic.twitter.com/4Q2gO12ipN</a> —@Dave_Eby



Other recipients this year include Dr. Penny Ballem, who led B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccination program; nurses Evanna Brennan and Susan Giles, who have worked in the Downtown Eastside for decades; and Chief Harold Leighton, who has served as the chief councillor of the Metlakatla First Nation for more than 35 years.

"This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians," said Austin in August. "Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations."

The province has received more than 6,600 public nominations for the Order of B.C. over the past 34 years. There have been a total of 503 inductees, who are selected by an independent advisory panel.