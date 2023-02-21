Ryan Reynolds helped choose this year's annual Terry Fox Run shirt and demand is high

Actor Ryan Reynolds has teamed up with the annual Terry Fox Run to help select a design for this year's limited-edition T-shirt.

The Vancouver-born actor tweeted about his involvement with the Terry Fox Foundation, which raises money for cancer research.

"I've been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can't think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person. Terry Fox inspired millions in life and death," says the tweet.

Happy to be involved with the #DearTerry initiative for @TerryFoxCanada. I've been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can't think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person. Terry Fox inspired millions in life and death. ❤️ 🇨🇦

As a result of high demand, the foundation allowed pre-sales of the shirt for the first time. So far, more than 8,000 T-shirts have been sold, said Kirsten Fox, Terry's eldest niece who is involved with the foundation.

She says the Terry Fox Foundation is happy to have Reynolds involved.

"He's the B.C. boy, Canadian guy who, of course, is inspired by Terry Fox, as many of us are," she said.

'Dear Terry'

The foundation releases limited edition T-shirts every year, the proceeds of which go to cancer research.

This year's edition features a black-and-white photo of Fox on the front, accented with a bit of red. Behind the image are the words "Dear Terry'' in blue script, and real handwritten letters to Fox are copied and excerpted on the back.

The design is also bilingual with "Cher Terry" written on the shirt.

"It's a really nice throwback," Kirsten said.

"We're kind of bringing it back to all of the amazing letters and words of support and drawings and cards that Terry would have received, during and after his Marathon of Hope," she said.

Honouring a Canadian icon

The shirts come as T-shirts or long sleeve and range from $20 to $40 depending on size and style.

More than $250,000 has already been raised and proceeds will go to cancer research, said Kirsten Fox.

The shirts will be shipped on April 12, the anniversary of when Fox began his Marathon of Hope.

"So keeping in line with what Terry wanted, and what his Marathon of Hope was all about," she said.

Secret's out! We've been working with @VancityReynolds on this year's annual #TerryFoxRun shirt. Register for the Run and get your limited-edition shirt on April 12! Follow us and visit our website to learn more!

After losing a leg to osteosarcoma, Terry Fox began his Marathon of Hope on April 12, 1980 to raise funds for cancer research.

His dream of running across the country was cut short near Thunder Bay, Ont., when he learned that cancer spread to his lungs. He passed away on June 28, 1981.

Volunteers have kept Fox's legacy alive by arranging annual runs to raise money for cancer.

This year's run takes place Sept. 17.