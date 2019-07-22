2 Surrey men missing after Jeep found empty in B.C. Interior

RCMP are looking for two men from Surrey, B.C., last seen driving a Jeep that has since been found abandoned hundreds of kilometres away.

Ryan Provencher, 38, and Richard Scurr, 37, were last seen in the 16400 block of 23 A Avenue in Surrey at 12:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday. They were both seen getting into a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

Neither man has been heard from since. The Jeep has since been discovered empty near Logan Lake, B.C. — about 300 kilometres from the location the men were last seen.

In a statement, RCMP said it is out of character for Provencher and Scurr to be out of touch with family and friends this long.

Provencher is described as:

White

Five feet 10 inches tall

180 pounds

Short, brown hair

Blue eyes

Scurr is described as:

White

six feet tall

220 pounds

"Brush-cut" brown hair

Brown eyes

No description for the men's clothing is available, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Provencher and Scurr is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and quote file number 2019-108904.

2 more missing men

RCMP are also looking for two young drivers of a pickup truck found burning in Northern B.C. Mounties found the truck and its camper on fire near Dease Lake, B.C., on Friday and found a body nearby the same day.

A statement said the truck's drivers, Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, haven't been in contact with their families for the past few days.

Police say they're working to identify the body found near the burned vehicle, but officers now know that it isn't Schmegelsky or McLeod, who are both from Port Alberni, B.C. Investigators are still determining whether the body and the vehicle are related.

The locations where the two vehicles belonging to the missing people were found are more than 1,400 kilometres apart.

RCMP have given no indication the investigations are related.