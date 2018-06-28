Men found dead after disappearing near Ucluelet were victims of homicide: RCMP

B.C. RCMP say human remains found near Ucluelet are those of Daniel Archbald and Ryan Daley, two men who went missing after returning from a trip in May.

On Friday, investigators said their deaths were being treated as homicides.

"Identifying Mr. Daley and Mr. Archbald is a significant step in this investigation. We can now focus our attention on answering the who, what, when, where and why, in an effort to determine who is responsible for their deaths," said Insp. Dave Hall, who's in charge of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

Archbald, 37, and Daley, 43, were last seen leaving Ucluelet Small Craft Harbour on May 16.

They'd just finished an eight-week sailing trip from Panama to B.C.

Family and friends said the pair was heading to Daley's property in Jordan River, a small surfing hamlet on the southern end of Vancouver Island.

Archbald and Daley, who were both from Squamish, were reported missing after they didn't call home for days.

The remains were found near Ucluelet earlier this month.

​Family identified the remains as Archbald's and Daley's on Thursday evening. The RCMP confirmed the identities on Friday.