3rd man convicted in 2017 homicide of Michael Bonin

Three men have now been convicted in the homicide of 20-year-old Michael Bonin near Hope, B.C., according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Bonin, from Rycroft, Alta., was found dead on a remote forest service road north of the Fraser Valley town on April 20, 2017. First-degree murder charges were laid against three men nine months later.

On Aug. 31, Ryan Watt pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison minus time served.

Jared Jorgenson pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June 2021 and was sentenced to 252 days in jail and three years of probation.

A month earlier, Joshua Fleurant was sentenced to life in prison with a 20-year parole ineligibility after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

IHIT worked in conjunction with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment RCMP, Kelowna RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

"This was an intricate case and we're happy to see these men being held accountable for this horrible crime," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.